Former LSU QB Danny Etling Signs With Seahawks

A former LSU quarterback will be looking to make the 2021 NFL roster with a team he attended training camp with in 2020.

Danny Etling, who played for LSU for two seasons (2016-2017), was signed to a Reserve/Futures contract by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Players who sign reserve/futures contracts will officially join the respective rosters of the team they signed with when the new league year begins on March 17 and cannot be signed by any other organization.

The 26-year old Etling was waived by the Seahawks in September.

A native of Terre Haute, Indiana, Etling attended Purdue for two years, before transferring to LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Etling threw for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2016, before passing for 2,463 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017.

Over his two seasons at LSU, Etling completed 325-of-544 passes for 4,586 yards, to go along with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Etling guided the Tigers to an overall record of 7-4 in 2016, including a win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl, as well as a 9-3 record in 2017, including a loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.

A 7th-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, Etling spent seasons on New England's practice squad, including 2018 as a quarterback and 2019 as a receiver, before signing with the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons and transitioning back to quarterback in 2019.

While at Purdue, Etling appeared in 13 games over two seasons, including 12 as a starter, completing 238-of-429 passes for 2,490 yards, to go along with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for four touchdowns.