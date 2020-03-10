Former LSU & NFL DT Bennie Logan Joins Tigers Staff

Former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan is returning to the program as a defensive line analyst, according to multiple reports.

Logan, who was awarded jersey #18 in his junior season (2012) with the Tigers, was named an All-American by Pro Football Weekly that year.

The #18 jersey was worn by former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck, who helped lead the Tigers to a National Championship in 2003.

Ever since Mauck, the jersey number has been passed on to players within the program who embody what it means to be an LSU Tiger.

Logan declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season and was selected in the 3rd round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to Philly, Logan played for the Chiefs and Titans during his NFL career which stretched from 2012 to 2018.

Jordy Culotta of ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge was the first to report of Logan's hiring.