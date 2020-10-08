Former LSU LB Michael Divinity Added to NFL Practice Squad

A player who began the season as a defensive starter on last year's LSU national championship team has found a new NFL home.

Michael Divinity, a starting linebacker for the Tigers in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, was added to the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

A native of Marrero, Divinity began his prep career as a quarterback at John Curtis, before transferring to John Ehret High School, where he helped his team to a 12-3 overall mark and a berth in the Louisiana 5A state title game while compiling 60.5 tackles, including 13 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a senior, good enough to be named the LSWA Class 5A Defensive Most Valuable Player.

After seeing action in 20 games for LSU as a freshman and sophomore in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Divinity became a starter for the Tigers in 2018, finishing the season with 54 tackles, while tieing for team-high honors with five sacks.

As a senior, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Divinity accumulated 23 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss and 3.0 sacks, but was suspended multiple times, including a six-game suspension for another violation of team and university rules regarding marijuana use.

Divinity was dismissed from the team in early November right before the team was scheduled to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. After that game, he was allowed to rejoin the team as a practice player and the idea was floated out there that if the team made it to the National Championship Game he would have the ability to suit up for the Tigers once again, which he did, helping LSU to a win over Clemson.

Over his career at LSU, Divinity recorded 104 tackles, including 50 solo stops, to go along with nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Divinity as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft but released him prior to this season.