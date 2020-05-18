Former LSU Infielder Hal Hughes Transfers to Rice

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Norman, Oklahoma native Hal Hughes has announced that he'll be transferring from Louisiana State University after two and a quarter years with the Tigers. He entered the transfer portal earlier this off-season after the 2020 college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The junior will be taking his slick fielding talents to the Rice Owls, a once extremely successful program who has been on the downswing of late.

Hughes announced the news via his Twitter account:

In his LSU career, he hit just under the Mendoza line at .199 during 129 games played he scored 46 runs, had 70 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, and a .287 on-base percentage.

In addition, fielding wise he had a .955 fielding percentage while earning SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2018 and SEC Academic Honor Roll once again in 2019.

He's a Sports Administration major who seems to excel in the classroom. (These stats and information according to LSUsports.net)

As for the Rice Owls, as I mentioned they've struggled as of late and were off to a terrible start to begin the pandemic shortened 2020 season going 2-14. That rough start included an 11-2 home loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as well.

During the previous season in 2019, the team also finished below .500 at 26-33 overall as well as 14-16 in Conference USA play. The team pulled off two wins in the C-USA Tournament but ultimately bowed out with a second loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Hughes should find some consistent opportunities with Rice and we wish him nothing but the best.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook