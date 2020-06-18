Former LSU G Tremont Waters Named G League Rookie of the Year

While most focus from the professional basketball world has been on the NBA and it's scheduled resumption next month, the G League (developmental league for the NBA) saw its season ended prematurely on March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced their 2019-2020 Rookie of the Year Award today.

Former LSU Tigers guard Tremont Waters, who was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (51st pick overall) of NBA Draft 2019, earned the honor.

In 36 games for the Maine Red Claws, Waters put up impressive statistics.

Waters (5-10, 175, LSU), a two-way player for Boston, averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds for Maine, garnering the attention of the G League.

The award is voted on by the league's 28 coaches and general mangers.

Waters is the second LSU Tiger to be named G-League's ROY.

Antonio Blakeney earned the award two years ago with the Windy City Bulls.