You're going to love this.

Watch as former LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to the LSU Football on their first Spring practice.

Edwards-Helaire is now in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and he says that when he got into the league he was ready because of the way LSU football plays.

He can be heard in the video encouraging the Tigers to play fast and to be aggressive. Personally, I love seeing players return "home" after they strike it well in the league and this return was special.

If you're an LSU Tigers fan you will love this message and it will certainly have you pumped up for the 2021 football season, which can't get here fast enough.

Great stuff!