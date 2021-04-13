Former LSU basketball player Daryl Edwards Jr. needs help after a drunk driver crashed head-on into a vehicle he was in, as reported by WBRZ out of Baton Rouge.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help Edwards Jr., the former Tigers guard "broke both legs, right elbow, his vertebrae, and his lower spine".

Per WBRZ, Edwards was one of four passengers in a Honda struck head-on by an Infinity being operated by 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, who was driving drunk the wrong way in Houston on the Westpark Tollway.

A woman was killed in the crash, while Edwards Jr. and another passenger were critically injured.

Brown has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter, according to KHOU11 in Houston.

Edwards Jr. played in 32 games for LSU in 2 seasons, making 16 starts.

He transferred to UTEP, playing his final season in 2019-2020.

His family has set up a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $80,000 to help with the medical costs.

