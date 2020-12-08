Former LSU Baseball Coach and Athletic Director Skip Bertman Released From Hospital

Skip Bertman, the former LSU athletic director and baseball coach, was discharged from a Baton Rouge hospital after a nearly weeklong stay.

The 82-year-old Bertman was diagnosed with the rhinovirus, which is the main culprit behind the common cold. He did not have coronavirus.

Bertman checked into the emergency ward on Tuesday, December 1 around 11:00 pm.

LSU Senior Associate Communications Director Bill Franques said on Saturday that Bertman was feeling much better and was expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Bertman coached the LSU baseball team from 1984 to 2001. He would then serve as the school's athletic director from 2001 to 2008 before retiring.