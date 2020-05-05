Former LHS Star Jalen Dalcourt Commits to San Jose St.

A former local standout, who has been playing basketball at the junior college level the past two seasons, will be playing basketball at the Division I level next season.

The Advertiser's Eric Narcisse reports that Jalen Dalcourt, who prepped at Lafayette High School before spending the last two years in the junior college ranks, recently committed to continue his collegiate eligibility at San Jose St.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Dalcourt began his JC career at Tallahassee Community College, before transferring to Iowa Western Community College, where he averaged 10.6 points as a sophomore last season.

Dalcourt will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at San Jose St.