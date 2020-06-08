Former LCA Star Zach Clement Tabbed Off Player of Decade

The high school accolades continue to pour in for former Lafayette Christian Academy standout Zach Clement, even though his prep career ended two years ago.

A former quarterback at LCA, Clement was recently selected as the Class 1A Offensive Player of the Decade by LA Class 1A Sports.

A four-year letterman for the Knights Knights, Clement was named the Outstanding Player on the LSWA All-State team, first-team LFCA All-State, first-team all-district, and first-team All-Acadiana as a senior, leading the LCA to an unbeaten 14-0 record and a state title.

A district offensive MVP award winner as a senior, Clement threw for 2,055 yards and 36 touchdowns, while for 637 yards and 11 touchdowns, after throwing for 973 yards and 13 scores and adding 686 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just seven games as a junior.

As a sophomore at LCA, Clement threw for 1,754 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for another 1,569 yards and 19 scores, after throwing for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns and adding 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games as a freshman.

Clement is currently a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Northwestern St. Demons.