Former LCA Basketball Star Greg Williams Jr. Leaving St. John’s for UL

It looks like a former Lafayette prep basketball star is coming home after three seasons in the Big East Conference.

Greg Williams Jr. posted on his Instagram that he has left St. John's and is planning to play for his hometown Ragin' Cajuns.

Williams played his high school basketball at Lafayette Christian Academy, which he helped lead to a state championship as a junior. In that 2016-17 season, he averaged 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The news of Williams' transfer has not been made official by the Cajuns but expect that to happen sometime this week.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Williams averaged 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the St. John's Red Storm. He started 18 of the 24 games he played in last season while leading the team in 3-point field goal shooting at 44.8%.

Williams broke the news of his pending transfer in an Instagram post late last month.

St. John's went 16-11 last season overall, 10-9 in Big East play. Williams did get to enjoy one NCAA Tournament with St. John's back in his freshmen season. The Red Storm lost a First Four game that year to Arizona State.

The Cajuns on the other hand went 16-8 overall last season under head coach Bob Marlin. The last trip to the NCAA Tournament for UL was 2014.