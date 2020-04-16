Former Icegators Owner and Local Businessman Chuck Anselmo Jr. Passes Away at 79

Former Louisiana Icegators co-owner and Acadiana businessman Chuck Anselmo, Jr. has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 79.

According to KLFY, he had been in poor health the past few weeks after a fall and a series of seizures.

He and his son Chuck bought the Icegators in 2010 and ran the team for the final few years of the franchise here in Lafayette.

Chuck had a long and successful string of business ventures after moving to the Acadiana area in 1967. (He served in the United States Army before that.)

In the early years, he was in the transit business as a United Van Lines agent, which would transition to Mayflower Transit.

He sold his business after 38 years in the moving company industry.

In 1979, he also started All States Portable Buildings, a business he eventually sold to his son, Chuck, in 2002.

In 1998, he started A&A Record Storage and Data Management, later selling it in 2008.

According to his obituary, Chuck held numerous officer positions and won many awards, but his most impressive accomplishments were with the American-Italian Federation of the Southeast.

He was instrumental in organizing this club which consists of several southeastern states. He served as president numerous times and until his death served as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Anselmo is survived by his wife Cynthia Comeaux Anselmo of Carencro, three children, seven children, and four great-grandchildren.