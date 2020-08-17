Former Florida Receiver Aubrey Hill Dies

A former SEC football player, who helped his school to three conference titles, died over the weekend.

Former Florida receiver Aubrey Hill, who served the past three seasons as receivers coach at Florida International passed away at the age of 48, after a battle with cancer.

FIU head coach issued a statement on Hill's passing on Sunday.

A native of Miami, Hill helped the Gators to SEC championships in 1991, 1993, and 1994, hauling in hauling in 87 receptions for 1,454 yards during his collegiate career.

Following his playing career, Hill spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Florida, before coaching stops at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh, and Miami, prior to serving as a head coach in the prep ranks for three years (2013-2016).

Hill was set to enter his fourth season as receivers coach at FIU.