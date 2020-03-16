Former Falcons TE Austin Hooper to Sign With the Cleveland Browns

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With NFL free agency in a full frenzy, the league will have a new highest-paid tight end in former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper who agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Hooper and the Browns agree to a four year $44 million dollar deal adding to the weapons that Baker Mayfield will have at his disposal. He's coming off a career year in 2019 with career highs in targets (97), receptions (75), and touchdowns (6).

Let's take it a step further with Next Gen Stats:

At age 25 Hooper is certainly trending upwards.

