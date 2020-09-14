Former Cajuns Celebrate Win Over Iowa St.

A number of former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football players were extremely happy when their former school captured a historic win on Saturday.

Former Cajun standouts Brandon Stokley (receiver) and Damon Mason (defensive back), who are both in the UL Athletics Hall of Fame, along with Ryheem Malone (receiver), Robert Hunt (offensive line), Bill Bentley (offensive line), Effrem Reed (running back), and Emory Hunt (running back) were just a few of the many former players that shared their excitement on social media after captured a 31-14 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa St., the school's first-ever road win over a ranked squad.

The Cajuns, who are ranked #19 in this week's AP Poll, and #21 in this week's Coaches Poll, return to action on Saturday, when they begin Sun Belt Conference play against the Georgia St. Panthers in Atlanta, Georgia.