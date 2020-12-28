Former Cajun Star Tracy Walker has Big Game in Lions Loss

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had a big defensive outing over the weekend, despite his team coming out on the losing side of things.

Safety Tracy Walker, who played in every defensive snap, piled up nine tackles for the Detroit Lions in their 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

Of the nine tackles that Walker had, six of them were solo stops, as the Lions fell to 5-10 on the season.

In Week 3, Walker had his best game of the season, totaling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker has appeared in 14 of Detroit's 15 games this season, accumulating 74 tackles, including 53 solo stops, to go along with three tackles for a loss.

On the field success in the NFL is nothing new to Walker, however, as he was more than productive in his first two seasons with the Lions as well.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL.