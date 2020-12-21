Former Cajun Michael Jacquet Has HUGE Game on Sunday

The former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun got his first NFL start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as starter Darius Slay was down with a concussion and boy did he play well.

Talk about taking advantage of your opportunity, that's exactly what Jacquet did. Now, did he get beat by DeAndre Hopkins late in this game for a touchdown? Yes, he did, but it's DeAndre Hopkins. Speaking of Hopkins, Jacquet got him early in this one as he forced him into a mistake by losing the football.

Not only did he just force the fumble but he did it in the red-zone to take a scoring opportunity away from the Arizona Cardinals early in this one.

His other big play also leads to a fumble as he wrapped up Arizona QB Kyler Murray for a sack as Nickell Robey-Coleman actually forced and recovered the fumble taking another scoring chance away from the Cardinals.

All together on the day, Jacquet was tied for third on the team in tackles with seven, recorded technically half of a sack, defended two pass attempts, had a QB hit, and forced a fumble.

Not too shabby for an undrafted free agent rookie out of the great University of Louisiana, making Cajun Country very proud with his performance on Sunday. This performance should lead to him getting many more opportunities within Jim Schwartz's defense as the Eagles are out of the playoff mix and should be wanting to get a feel for what they have in their younger players like Michael.

In case you've forgotten, he was a receiver for the Cajuns when he began at UL but when the Billy Napier era came in, in 2018 they converted him to defensive back and he flourished. Definitely looking forward to the finish of his first professional season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook