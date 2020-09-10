Former Cajun Linemen Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson Second String

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football program had the most successful season in program history in 2019 finishing with 11 wins and a Lending Tree Bowl victory. In addition, they had three players drafted off of stellar careers at UL.

Robert Hunt, a big, athletic, physical offensive lineman who was the Cajun's top pick from the 2020 draft when the Miami Dolphins used a second-round pick, number 39 overall to select the Jasper, TX native.

Kevin Dotson, talk about strong and athletic, this guy was an absolute beast along the UL offensive line the past several seasons. The All-American wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but that didn't stop him from catching the attention of NFL teams in this past year's draft. Dotson was selected in round-four, 135th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, Raymond Calais talk about speed kills, this man runs a 4.42 40-yard dash and over the past two college football seasons has made himself into more of just a guy who runs fast, he's become a legit running back. It took the Breaux Bridge native a little while to get taken but he ended up getting scooped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh-round 245th overall.

Calais ended up being cut by the Bucs with roster cut downs last weekend but was immediately picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. As it currently sits he's the fourth string back who may see time on special teams.

When it comes to Hunt and Dotson both guys have worked hard throughout training camp and have both earned backup spots along the Miami and Pittsburgh offensive lines respectively.

Robert Hunt is sitting behind Jesse Davis at right tackle who is heading into his fourth season with the Dolphins out of Idaho.

Kevin Dotson is set to play behind eight-year veteran David Decastro at right guard who was a first-round pick back in 2012.

