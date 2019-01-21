Late last April Chicago White Sox pitcher and former Ragin' Cajun Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage while pitching the sixth inning against the Houston Astros. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition after passing out in the dugout but was eventually stabilized at the hospital.

Less than a year later he's healthy and getting another opportunity to pitch as he was signed to a Minor League deal with the New York Yankees on Monday as it was first reported by MLB Network Insider, Jon Heyman on Twitter:

This is absolutely terrific news for the former Cajun and we couldn't be happier to hear this great guy is getting another opportunity to do what he loves. It may be tough to break into the Yankees bullpen with the additions they've made this off-season but if he proves he can be effective in Spring Training and there's an injury maybe he gets a shot. All of Cajun country is rooting for you, Danny.

