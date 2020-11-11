Former Cajun Christian Ringo Signing With Saints

According to New Orleans Saints reporter for NewOrleans.Football Nick Underhill on Twitter the Saints have signed a former defensive standout for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to their practice squad in Christian Ringo.

The Jackson, MS native was an exceptional player from 2011-2014 with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as he racked up 109 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, and 21 sacks. His best season came his senior year where he accounted for an incredible 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 of his career sacks.

Ringo was drafted in the 6th round, 210th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The defensive end played only eight games for the Packers in 2016 and didn't play many snaps recording a forced fumble, two tackles, and one for loss.

He's also spent time with the Detriot Lions (2017), Cincinnati Bengals/Dallas Cowboys (2018). Overall, he recorded 15 tackles, three for loss, five QB hits, and a sack and a half.

In a corresponding move, to make room for Ringo, New Orleans has moved on from QB/TE Tommy Stevens who had been a member of their practice squad. This is according to Amie Just of Nola News.

The Christian Ringo move isn't much of a needle mover but it is good to see a former Cajun get back with a professional organization. With Tommy Stevens, it's too bad he couldn't have worked out because they traded back into the draft in 2020 in order to get him and keep him away from the Carolina Panthers. Now, the Panthers have free range to go and sign him if they choose, as Amie says, there's already interest.

