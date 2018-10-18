The former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Men's Basketball player Bryce Washington will be starting the next chapter of his basketball career/starting his professional career in the National Basketball League of Canada for the St. John's Edge.

Washington announced the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday:

Washington had a very successful career at UL and during his senior year, he averaged just over 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding 2 assists in 30 minutes of action per night. Washington shot .519 from the floor and .642 from the free throw line.

In addition, Bryce was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team and was a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District First Team selection.

The National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) was created back in 2011 and the president is Mark Lever. The league consists of 11 teams from all across Canada. The Edge finished second in the Central Division last season with a record of 30-19, they lost in the Central Division Finals to the London Lightning 4-2.

We're all excited for the next step in Bryce Washington's career as he's just 22 years old, all of Ragin' Cajun nation is rooting for you Bryce, best of luck! As someone who went to school up near Canada, I would suggest packing very, very warm my man.

