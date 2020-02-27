Former NFL quarterback and college star Trevone Boykin was sentenced to 3 years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges, according to the AP.

Boykin, who played collegiately at TCU, pled guilty to charges stemming from a assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2018. She claims the beating left her with a fractured jaw.

Boykin played QB at TCU from 2012-2015, earning Big 12 offensive player of the year honors in 2014.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016, seeing action in 5 games as a rookie, then spending the bulk of the 2017 season on the practice squad.

Following the allegation from his ex-girlfriend in 2018, Seattle released him.