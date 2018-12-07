There was some tragic news that came from the world of Major League Baseball on Thursday, as two former members of the Houston Astros lost their lives in a car accident in Venezuela.

The two were in a car with former major leaguer Carlos Rivero and a chauffeur when the car collided with a rock. Rivero and the chauffeur survived the crash.

Valbuena had just turned 33 on Monday. Castillo was 37.

Am infielder, Valbuena had an 11-year major league career from 2008-18, playing for the Mariners, Indians, Cubs, Astros, and most recently the Angels.

Just last season with the Angels, Valbuena hit 9 home runs, while driving in 33 runs.

Valbuena, who played for the Astros for two years (2015-2016), put up the best year of his career in a Houston uniform in 2015, hitting a .224, to go along with 25 homers and 56 RBI's.

An infielder, Castillo played five seasons in MLB, from 2004-2008, with the Pirates, Giants and Astros.

Castillo pitched in 15 games for the Astros in 2008, his final stint in Major League Baseball, hitting a .281 in 32 at-bats.

Castillo's best year was with the Pirates in 2006, when he hit a .253 with 14 homers and 65 RBI's.