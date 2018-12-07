Former Astros Luis Valbuena & Jose Castillo Die In Car Accident
There was some tragic news that came from the world of Major League Baseball on Thursday, as two former members of the Houston Astros lost their lives in a car accident in Venezuela.
The two were in a car with former major leaguer Carlos Rivero and a chauffeur when the car collided with a rock. Rivero and the chauffeur survived the crash.
Valbuena had just turned 33 on Monday. Castillo was 37.
Am infielder, Valbuena had an 11-year major league career from 2008-18, playing for the Mariners, Indians, Cubs, Astros, and most recently the Angels.
Just last season with the Angels, Valbuena hit 9 home runs, while driving in 33 runs.
Valbuena, who played for the Astros for two years (2015-2016), put up the best year of his career in a Houston uniform in 2015, hitting a .224, to go along with 25 homers and 56 RBI's.
An infielder, Castillo played five seasons in MLB, from 2004-2008, with the Pirates, Giants and Astros.
Castillo pitched in 15 games for the Astros in 2008, his final stint in Major League Baseball, hitting a .281 in 32 at-bats.
Castillo's best year was with the Pirates in 2006, when he hit a .253 with 14 homers and 65 RBI's.