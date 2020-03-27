Former Astros Great Jim Wynn Dies

Thursday was a sad day for the Houston Astros, and for all of Major League Baseball.

The Astros announced the passing of Jim Wynn on Thursday.

Wynn, who actually began his career as a shortstop, but spent the majority of his time as an outfielder, was 78-years old.

A member of the Colt .45s in 1963, the franchise’s second season in existence, Wynn was one of the headline stars of the early days of Houston baseball.

Known as the "Toy Cannon", due to his enormous power, despite his 5’9″ height, Wynn became a very popular player.

An All-star with the Astros in 1967, Wynn played his first 11 seasons with the organization, belting 223 home runs, including a career-high 37 in 1967.

Traded to Los Angeles prior to the 1974 season, Wynn was a two-time All-Star for the Dodgers (1974 & 1975), before ending his career with the Braves (1976) Yankess (1977), and Brewers (1977).

In parts of 15 career seasons, Wynn hit 291 home runs, to go along with 964 runs batted in and 225 stolen bases.