Former #1 overall NBA draft pick Anthony Bennett was waived by the Brooklyn Nets today.

At only 23 years old, he's now been waived 3 times in his 3+ year career.

Selected 1st overall out of UNLV by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 NBA draft, Bennett was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Kevin Love trade in 2014 after a disastrous rookie season.

The change in scenery didn't help, as the Timberwolves waived Bennett in September of 2015.

Later, he was picked up by the Toronto Raptors, appearing in 19 games before being waived again last March.

This season, Bennett signed with Brooklyn, putting together his best statistical season (5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game), but still struggling nonetheless.