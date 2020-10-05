For UL Star Tracy Walker Has Multiple Tackles Against Saints

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had another sound defensive game on Sunday, to continue his fine start to the 2020 NFL season.

Safety Tracy Walker, who was again in the starting lineup for Detroit, played solid football in the Lions' 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Walker, who has started three of four games this season, recorded six tackles, including four solo stops in the game

This comes three weeks after a great Week 1, in which Walker came up big for the Lions in their 27-23 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, recording a team-leading 9 tackles, including 8 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss, before getting in on two tackles, including one solo stop in a 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

In Week 3, Walker had his best game of the season, totaling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Four weeks into the young season, Walker has accumulated 29 tackles, including 25 solo stops, to go along with two tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL.