Football Fans: Who is Your Favorite Running Back?

As reports came in that Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey signed a contract extension to give him the biggest contract for a running back in NFL history, I thought about the best running backs I've ever seen, as well as some of my favorites.

Growing up, running back was always my favorite position. And, as someone who played on the Offensive Line in high school, it's a position I grew to respect even more considering how rough the game is on them (Just watch A Football Life - Earl Campbell and you will see what I mean).

BELOW is a list of my favorites running backs - from the NFL to College to High School. Check out my list and tell me yours!