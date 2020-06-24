Food and Drinks That Are Only Found in Louisiana
I was looking online for some fun things to do in the Bayou State, and I stumbled upon the Atlas Obscura website. And boy am I glad I did. It's full of unusual and unique attractions, food, drinks, places and experiences around the world. And since the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of us have been staying close to home, with good reason. But we are still up to some good old fashioned exploring, especially if it's in our home state. People come to Louisiana from all over the world for our culture and unique way of life, and, of course the cuisine. And honestly, it's one of the top reasons we love to call this place home.
Thanks to the Gastro Obscura section of the website for reminding me of some of the uniquely Louisiana food and drinks that we love so much. Some of my favorites are below, but be sure to check out the whole list, especially if you want to impress some out of state guests. Bon Appétit!
- Yakamein. This comforting soup is a mixture of spaghetti, soy sauce, creole spices, and chopped beef. Known as a pretty killer hangover cure, and a classic New Orleans dish
- Grasshopper. This bright green drink is sometimes blended with ice cream, but it only has three ingredients - crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream. Invented in New Orleans at Tujague’s restaurant
- Gumbo z’herbes. A soup made of different types of greens, made famous by one of New Orleans' most renowned chefs, Ms Leah Chase, of Dookie Chase restaurant. Traditionally served on the Thursday before Easter.
- Jezebel Sauce. A traditional Louisiana condiment which originated in the 1950's. Usually includes apple jelly, pineapple preserves, spicy horseradish and yellow mustard mixed together. Really delicious over a block of cream cheese, or alongside roasted meats.
- Sauce Piquant. A tomato based spicy sauce that is served with everything from catfish to shrimp to chicken. This dish is native to the cajun and creole cooks of south Louisiana, and Turtle Sauce Piquant is a signature dish at Suire's Grocery in Kaplan, La.
- Beignets. Hot puffs of fried dough with a powdered sugar dusting, made famous at Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter. Often imitated but never duplicated, and a true Louisiana treasure.
- Jambalaya. another south Louisiana delicacy. Traditionally made with a variety of seafood or meat and mixed with rice and the "cajun trinity", onions, green peppers, and celery. I like mine with sausage and shrimp.
- Ramos Gin Fizz. Known for it's 12 minute prep time, this delicious confection of a drink originated in 1888 at Imperial Cabinet Saloon in New Orleans. It consists of gin, sugar, lemon juice, club soda, egg whites, orange flower water, lime juice, cream, and powdered sugar. Whew!