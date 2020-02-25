Florida St. Offers LCA’s Sage Ryan

Lafayette Christian Academy standout Sage Ryan continues to receive offers from Power Five schools, with another added to the growing list.

A multiple-position athlete in the prep ranks, who likely projects as a defensive back at the collegiate level, Ryan received a scholarship offer from the Florida St. Seminoles recently.

Earlier this month, Ryan was offered by Kansas.

Last month, Ryan was extended offers from both Alabama and Clemson.

Also in January, Ryan was offered by Georgia.

Ryan was a part of LCA's Division III state title team in 2019.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan is currently a junior at LCA and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Ryan, a member of the 2019 LSWA All-State Class 2A Team at receiver, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Colorado, Michigan, SMU, Tennessee, Duke, and Virginia.