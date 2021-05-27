Five Tips for Safe Driving This Holiday Season

With Memorial Day upon us and more people getting out post-pandemic, millions of Americans will be traveling this weekend. AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will be on the road during the unofficial start-of-summer holiday, a 60-percent increase from last year's Memorial Day travel rate.

If you are going to be on the road, remember to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow motorists. Here are some tips that will help keep you safe while you're on the road this weekend.