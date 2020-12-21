Five Saints Named to 2020 Pro Bowl, Including Andrus Peat

According to reports the New Orleans Saints had five players selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl, four names aren't a surprise but one seems to be a glaring shocker to most Saints fans.

Terron Armstead, yeah that makes sense he's got a 78 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Cam Jordan... He's a big name so that makes sense even though Trey Hendrickson has been the much more productive pass-rusher this season.

Alvin Kamara, stud, returning to form after dealing with an injury in 2019 fresh off his new contract. Marshon Lattimore has had a lot of tough covers this season playing in the NFC South but even then he's had just a 52 overall PFF grade this year, doesn't make a ton of sense but he is a good player.

Now, I'm not sure if I'm really reading this last one correctly, does that really say Andrus Peat!? A man who has continually been the weakest/most often injured piece of the offensive line group for the Saints. I'm very confused. Pro Football Focus has him at just a 58 grade this season as well...

As mentioned, a shocker was that defensive end Trey Hendrickson wasn't selected as he's racked up 13 sacks compared to Cam Jordan's 6.5 but Hendrickson isn't a big name and we know the Pro Bowl is basically a popularity contest.

The other absolute snubs are linebacker Demario Davis who has played excellent football this year and right-tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

This is nothing new for Davis who was snubbed last season after a career year but was given his proper recognition when he was selected as an All-Pro. It's really ridiculous.

