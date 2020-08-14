Five NFL Officials Opt-Out For 2020 Including Greg Gautreaux

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones who are opting out of the upcoming 2020 season as of Friday it was announced that five officials will not be working due to the coronavirus pandemic. This according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Local NFL official Greg Gautreaux who's a field judge was among the five names that have pulled out of the 2020 season.

Additionally, line judge Jeff Bergman, back judge Tony Steratore, back judge Steve Freeman, and field judge Joe Larrew have also chosen to opt-out for the upcoming season.

Gautreaux and Larrew are 18-year veterans, Freeman and Steratore have worked for 19 years, and Bergman has been in the league for 28 years.

Age is no doubt a factor for all five of these officials who have opted out and those who make that decision will receive a $30,000 stipend and job guarantees for the 2021 season.

