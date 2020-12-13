Five Appliances Most Likely to Start a Fire in Your House [Photos]

House fires are one of the most devastating events someone can experience. Sadly, all too often the destruction of home and property also includes the loss of life as well. When it comes to your home's appliances, it's important to know which one's to keep a vigilant eye on to help prevent the unthinkable from happening to you and your family.

The National Fire Prevention Association reports that for 2019, fire departments responded to a fire somewhere in the US every 24 seconds. There were approximately 3,700 fire related deaths, 16,600 fire related injuries, and an estimated $14.8 billion in fire related property damages

According to safewise.com, 50% of all house fires start in the kitchen, whether by cooking accident or appliance malfunction.

Safe Wise also has some helpful tips when it comes to household appliances to help prevent a potential fire.

Don't use candles during a power outage. Rely on flashlights instead.

Clean your dryer lint screen regularly.

Unplug toasters after each use.

Inspect your dryer ducts each year.

Don't store a toaster on your counter if you have pets.

Select the right extension cord for the job.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets.

Avoid storing things in your microwave.

Never run an appliance, such as the dishwasher, washing machine, or dryer when you're not home.

So, which appliances in your home do you need to regularly keep an eye on for potential issues? Safewise.com has whittled down the answer to the five most common.