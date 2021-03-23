Fistful of Bourbon Will Pay You $100,000 to Be Their Hand Model

Fistful of Bourbon is looking for a new "spokefist" hand model for their upcoming advertising campaigns. If you've got the hand they're looking for, they're willing to pay you $100,000.

According to foxnews.com, in addition to the $100,000 contract, the winning hand model will also be treated to "hand spa treatments and workouts" as well as a custom-designed bottle of Fistful of Whiskey.

To enter, you must be at least 25 years old and legally authorized to work in the U.S.

Fistful of Bourbon lists the qualifications they're looking for in a "spokesfist" as -

One helluva fist.

The ability to clench on cue.

A steady hand.

Creative and outgoing.

Ready to break out the Palmolive, clip your nails and grab a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

All submissions must be received by April 13, 2021. You can fill out an application and get entered HERE.