The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down movie theaters in Acadiana and around the world. The Grand Ambassador theater 14 in Lafayette, has used the downtime to upgrade their aging seats. The next time you and your family take in a movie at The Grand Ambassador 14, you will sit in style, comfort and luxury.

The Grand Ambassador 14 movie theater, located at 2315 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette, is in the process of taking out all the old seating and putting in reclining, ergonomically designed, generously sized seats that envelope your body in comfort while giving you the sense of being in the best high-end furniture store recliner available.

Each seat will recline.

Guests of The Grand Ambassador 14 will now enjoy big-city style and elegance while watching their favorite film in full surround sound.

Cupholders are built into each arm.

7 theater rooms have been completed. The other 7 rooms will begin seat renovation in September as seat production in Minnesota has been shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The job is expected to be completed in November of 2020.

The Grand Ambassador opened in 1996 as United Artists 10. The theater was purchased and renovated by Southern Theaters owner George Solomon and reopened in 2006.

The Grand Ambassador 14 theater has pushed back their post Coronavirus opening date to July 17. The Grand corporate office is waiting on states such as New York, North and South Carolina, and California to open theaters before reopening nationwide as film companies are holding out for 80% of screens. All eyes are on Disney's "Mulan" as the first big post-COVID-19 film to lure moviegoers back into theaters.