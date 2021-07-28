First Look At Will Smith As Richard Williams

When you think of famous sports dads, some that come to mind are Archie Manning, Lavar Ball, Earl Woods, and Vlad Guerrero Sr. just to name a few. However, one name that must be mentioned when you discuss the greatest sports dad is Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena. Warner Bros. is getting ready to release a new movie about Richard Williams and his foresight in recognizing his daughters' natural ability and their rise to success. Today we received our first look at the movie via a new trailer, that you can watch below.

King Richard is starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO max on November 19.