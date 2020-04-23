Fire Causes Major Damage at Mel’s Diner in Lafayette

On the very same day that it reopened for carry-out only, a fire caused major damage to Mel’s Diner on Johnston Street on Thursday. That's according to a press release from Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

There were no injuries as fire officials say the last person left about an hour before the fire was reported. Fire investigators say the fire originated with a cooking grill in the kitchen. There was an apparent malfunction with the appliance.

The fire was ruled an accident.