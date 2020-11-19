After months of speculation and reports, the ink has officially been signed.

Conor McGregor has officially signed his contract to fight Lafayette native Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23rd.

News of the agreement was first reported by The Mac Life, McGregor's website.

News of the bout finally being official is not a surprise, but Abu Dhabi as the likely destination is.

Reports surfaced two weeks ago the event would likely be held in Vegas.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor recently said regarding the contest. “I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel. “I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.” The Mac Life - Confirmed: McGregor vs Poirier

McGregor's last time in the Octagon was in January in a 40 second TKO victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Poirier's last fight was in June. He won over Dan Hooker via unanimous decision.

McGregor and Poirier began exchanging pleasantries on social media the last few months, with McGregor proposing a televised MMA sparring exhibition match to Poirier on Twitter, suggesting the two fight for charity, promising he'd donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, a charity founded by Poirier and his wife Jolie.

Poirier and McGregor fought 6 years ago at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one.

Poirier appeared on Ariel Helwani of ESPN's MMA podcast last month, answering questions about a potential match with Conor McGregor, his charity goals, and more.

"A win over Conor keeps my career trajectory upward," said Poirier "A (potential) title fight after that (would likely follow)."

Poirier also spoke to Helwani about the ultimate vision for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

"A goal of mine with the charity, which we haven't moved on yet because we need big funding, would be to open a gym on the side of town I grow up on," said Poirier. "(We'd) have a youth combat club there. Boxing. Mixed martial arts. Jiu-Jitsu. Something to get the kids off the streets and somewhere to go after school. The tuition would be good grades or improved grades."

Poirier wrestled at Northside high and became involved in MMA in his teens.

"For me personally, combat sports has changed my life, " Poirier said passionately. "Not just financially, but my outlook on life, the respect I have, and a lot of things. It's good for kids on that side of town who are in tough situations to get involved."

A $500,000 donation from McGregor would go a long way to getting Poirier's vision of a combat sports gym for the youth off the ground.

McGregor's reaffirmation in his statement today of aiding the foundation is welcome news.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community.

Most recently, his foundation donated 1000 meals to the employees of three major Lafayette hospitals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.