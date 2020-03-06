Festivals Happening In Acadiana In Spring 2020

Some of Acadiana's finest festivals are set during the spring months.

Winter seems determined to stick around as we enter March, but it won't be long before warmer temps and drier weather sticks around. Spring is usually the most comfortable season in Acadiana, which is why so many of the area's best festivals are set during the spring months.

Lafayette Travel has assembled a one - stop location for info on all the best Acadiana festivals set for spring. Click each link for dates and more info.

1.Celtic Bayou Festival, March 13 - 14

2. Louisiana Comic Con, March 21 - 22

3. Vermilion Voyage, March 27 - 29

4. Holi Festival, March 28

5. Acadiana Po - Boy Festival, April 4

6. Scott Boudin Festival, April 17 - 19

7. Festival International, April 22 - 26

8. Cycle Zydeco, April 15 - 19

9. Crawfish Festival, May 1 -3

10. Zydeco Extravaganza, May 24

11. South Louisiana Songwriter's Festival And Workshop, May 19 - 24

12. Cajun Heartland State Fair, May 21 - June 1