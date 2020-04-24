Festival International May Be Canceled, But Here Are 10 Fun Ways You Can Still #FestivalInPlace

Just because we can't Festival IRL, doesn't mean we can't still live our 'Fest' life.

As the reality of Festival International 2020 being canceled fully settles in, I have to admit that I'm legit bummed that I won't be able to experience all of the things that make it one of the best festivals in the world. In the same breath, I'm also happy that our community has banded together to help flatten the curve and take care of each other during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

I've also decided that just because Festival is canceled doesn't mean we can't make the most of it as we #FestivalInPlace. We're a resilient bunch of folks and I know that I'm not alone when it comes to the idea of making the most of this weekend, regardless of our obvious limitations.

So I present to you the following list to help make the most of this very unique Festival weekend.