FCS Teams That Toppled FBS Teams in Week 1

The first of these wins came on Thursday when UC Davis upset Tulsa 19-17. Isaiah Gomez, kicker for the Aggies, proved to be the deciding factor as he hit his fourth field goal of the night in the fourth quarter to carry his team to victory.

EASTERN WASHINGTON 35 UNLV 33

The next FCS over FBS win wasn't actually considered an upset. The Eastern Washington Eagles came into Las Vegas as favorites over the UNLV Rebels. EWU won a double overtime thriller with the difference being a made two-point conversion.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 42 COLORADO STATE 23

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits invaded Fort Collins, Colo. on Friday night and got a big win over Colorado State. The Jackrabbits competed in the FCS National Championship last spring so they are no stranger to big games.

HOLY CROSS 38 UCONN 28

The first FCS over FBS win on Saturday came in East Hartford, Conn. as the Holy Cross Crusaders beat the Connecticut Huskies 38-28. The Crusaders outgained the Huskies 363-262 and forced three interceptions, one being a pick-six. This was the Crusaders first win over an FBS opponent since 2002.

MONTANA 13 No. 20 WASHINGTON 7

The most shocking upset of the weekend came in Seattle as the Montana Grizzlies upset No. 20 Washington Huskies 13-7. After scoring on the first drive, the Huskies were held scoreless throughout the rest of the game. The Grizzlies are the first FCS team since 2016 to beat a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE 23 VANDERBILT 3

The Clark Lea era got off to a very sour start in Nashville as the Vanderbilt Commodores fell in dominant fashion to the ETSU Bucs 23-3. The Bucs came out of the Music City with their first win over a power-five opponent since 1987.