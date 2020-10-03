Favorite Halloween Candy in Each State Announced

We now know what candy to buy.

A recent survey found out which Halloween candy is most popular in each state. In Louisiana, according to a survey conducted by Zippia, the most popular candy is the "Payday."

I'm sorry, but I don't know about this survey. I do like a Payday candy bar, but for Halloween, I think we prefer other pieces of candy.

Now, according to the survey, Starburst seems to be the most popular Halloween candy out there as it is most popular in six states. Personally, my favorite is bite-size Snickers.

Here are the results of the survey. Check out what each state prefers when it comes to Halloween candy.