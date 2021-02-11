Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken On Moss Street In Lafayette Is For Sale… Again

The historic northside Lafayette fast-food restaurant, Fat Albert's, is for sale.

If this message sounds like deja vu, it's because the restaurant located at 1322 Moss Street went up for sale back in October of 2019. Within a month the property was purchased by former UL softball coach Michael Lotief but as of this week, the building was listed up for sale again.

UPDATE: According to The Advocate, Lotief says there is already a "deal" in place for a "potential franchise opportunity."

I don’t want to sell it. I love doing it. I’m basically trying to find somebody to run it as a franchisee.

According to the listing, the building is priced at $375,000 and is basically turnkey including upgrades made since the restaurant building exchanged hands back in 2019.

Excellent opportunity to own a fully functioning restaurant in upper Lafayette, with a great location and drive-thru. Little to do to turn it into whatever you imagine. Sale includes all furniture, fixtures, and equipment to include newer A/C, tables, chairs, cooler, freezer, fryers, commercial hood, televisions, and much more! Schedule your private tour today!

It's unclear why the restaurant is being sold, but as someone who passes by the restaurant daily, there is usually a healthy line in the drive-thru.

FLEXMLS.com

If you had this iconic space at the corner of Moss Street and E. Willow what would you do with it? Drop your suggestions in the comments, because you never know who's watching.

FLEXMLS.com

Or we can just give Legend's their first northside location with fried chicken in the drive-through. A boy can dream.

See the listing here.