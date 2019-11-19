Fantasy Football: G’s Week Twelve Waiver Wire Tuesday Pick-Up’s

Ah, fantasy football is in the air and it's everyone's favorite day during the week leading up to the games, Waiver Wire Tuesday.

As we did last season I'll be breaking down the best players to add off the waiver wire to your fantasy football rosters on a weekly basis. Maybe there's an injury or a player who's just not performing up to expectations, dump them and find yourself a gem off the waiver wire that'll help you dominate.

Also, as a rule of thumb, if you're new to our weekly fantasy football column we don't look at players off the waiver wire who are owned in more than 50% of leagues and we use ESPN.

This week we continue with the bye weeks and we continue with four teams hanging out on a bye week. Now, with the teams on a bye, there is certainly some guys that you'll need to find a replacement for this week. In addition, we've got a couple of players dealing with injuries, and we're going to need to replace them because some of them are going to miss a couple of weeks.

Continue looking to plan for the weeks ahead, we're not out of the woods with bye weeks just yet so try and set yourself up for success rather than scrambling to make moves last minute. Also, news flash, the playoffs are FAST APPROACHING.

In addition, you've got to be honest where you are in your league, in or out of the playoffs or squarely on the bubble. I'm not saying to not try, but maybe you want to tank? Maybe you wanna try to make some trades with some teams who are in the hunt to acquire assets via players/draft picks.

BYE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs

QUARTERBACKS:

Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. OAK (12% Owned)

Alright, we're officially official back on the Sam Darnold bandwagon now that he's really no longer seeing ghosts after yet another strong performance this week against the Washington Redskins. The slate he's facing remains weak, strong for him, he's got an Oakland Raiders team this week at home which means they'll be traveling across the country. I know they've been playing better but they might be a little lethargic after making that long trip, go get em, Sammy.

Jeff Driskel, DET @ WSH (4% Owned)

With Matthew Stafford remaining sidelined with his broken back Driskel has come in and played extremely gutty and put together a strong game against the Dallas Cowboys last week (27.5 FP). Now, let's talk about this weekend's match-up, just this past week the previous quarterback we just talked about shredded the Redskins defense I don't think it would be too far-fetched to say Driskel would have an opportunity to do the same.

Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. MIA (45% Owned)

I know if you drafted Baker you have been completely disappointed with how he's performed and about half of you have introduced him to dumpsville in your league. However, if you want to give Mayfield a second chance because we all deserve a second chance, I think this would be the week to say "I forgive you Baker". He's got the cupcake match-up against the Miami Dolphins and he's got some good match-ups as we get into the fantasy playoffs, W13: @PIT, W14: vs. CIN, W15: @ARI.

RUNNING BACKS:

Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WSH (0.3% Owned)

This cat came out of nowhere, they signed him about a day before the game and he was their bell-cow back, much to all of our surprises even with a healthy Ty Johnson. I don't love the Lions running backs but it seems clear that J.D. McKissic is their change of pace/pass-catching back and Scarbrough will be there early-down back. He produced 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries on Sunday and he's got a solid match-up with Washington who is 25th against running backs this season.

Jonathon Williams, IND @ HOU (0.3% Owned)

Here's a classic case of a player getting an opportunity due to injury and unfortunately Marlon Mack has gone down with a broken hand. There have been mixed reports on who might get the opportunities between Jonathon Williams, Jordan Wilkins, and Nyheim Hines. If I were to give you my best guess is that Hines will continue to be the passing down running back and with what we saw out of Williams from this past week you might feel better about him over Wilkins. Williams handled 15 carries for 117 yards this past weekend, I'm rolling the dice with him but don't blow your FAB load here...

WIDE RECEIVERS:

DeVante Parker, MIA @ CLE (45% Owned)

It's sort of surprising that Parker isn't over 50% owned in leagues by this point but better for those of you who need a WR with many good ones on a bye this week. Over the past two weeks, he's been Ryan Fitzpatrick's favorite target garnering 20 targets and 12 receptions for a grand total of 204 yards receiving. In addition, that's led to just over 32 fantasy points the previous two weeks. The Browns will also be without their premier pass-rusher in Myles Garrett which should give Fitzpatrick some additional time to create some classic Fitzmagic.

TIGHT ENDS:

Jacob Hollister SEA @ PHI (15% Owned)

Coming off of the bye week the Seahawks should be well-rested and ready to go for their cross country trip to Philly. Hollister is the guy for Seattle and he's caught three scores over the past two games which will bode well for him if Ed Dickson is activated ahead of their upcoming games.

Additional dart throw tight ends:

-Vance McDonald PIT @ CIN (50% Owned)

-Noah Fant DEN @ BUF (14% Owned)

-Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. OAK (1% Owned)

Best of luck in week twelve.