Folks, we are coming to the end of the line here on the fantasy regular season! For most of us, this is the final week before the playoffs and if you're like me you need a win this week to make sure your all-important playoff spot will be secured or at the very least give yourself a better shot at making the playoffs.

Here's some good news, the dreaded bye weeks are over and done with, finally! You'll have the full complement of players at your disposal but so will your opponent...

This week will focus a little more on handcuffing players to starters because as we come down the stretch here and start the playoffs if your stud goes down you'll want to have the backup who will pick up the slack. Tis the handcuffing SZN.

Now, it's time to see which players I'm targeting this week on your waiver wires, as we've talked about, the waiver wire when used correctly, can be a deadly weapon to the success of your season.

The choice is yours and yours alone. Choose wisely, my friends.

Running Backs:

Theo Riddick (DET vs. LAR, Owned in 37% of ESPN Leagues)

The Detroit Lions aren't sure if they're going to have their number one running back in the lineup come Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Since he's returned from injury he's accumulated 25 catches over his last four games and for the remainder of the regular season, he'll face defenses that rank 15th or worse in completion percentage against opposing running backs. Riddick can be a weapon moving forward in your flex spot or if the injury bug has bitten at running back and just to note he's really only got true value in PPR leagues.

Rex Burkhead (NE vs. MIN, Owned in 8.8% of ESPN Leagues)

Rex Burkhead has officially been activated off of injured reserve and placed back onto the New England Patriots roster. We know how Bill Belichick is tricky when it comes to running back usage but the expectation for Burkhead is that they'll work him in slowly and potentially carve out a role for himself in the near future. I think it's all hogwash and so difficult to predict when it comes to the Pats running game. Plus, if either Sony Michel or James White go down with an injury Burkhead will be waiting in the wings to step in.

Justin Jackson (LAC at PIT, Owned in 0.2% of ESPN Leagues)

With Melvin Gordon week to week with a grade two MCL sprain in his knee, it'll be next man up for the Los Angeles Chargers. The guy you really want is Austin Ekeler but he's owned in about 55% of leagues so technically he doesn't qualify for our weekly list but if he's out there go snag him (and yes I used Justin Jackson just to find a loophole to my own rule). However, if anything were to happen to Ekeler then Jackson would be the guy. The Chargers got out to a sizable lead and won big against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday but Jackson got a little run in mop-up duty, carrying the ball seven times for 57 yards that included a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Samuels (PIT vs. LAC, Owned in 3% of ESPN Leagues)

A terrific player at NC State who caught more balls than rushes in his college career could become a factor is James Conner were to miss time. I know what you're thinking, what about Steven Ridley? I really don't think the Steelers view him as a full time back and feel like they'd be more apt to give Samuels an opportunity rather than Ridley if something were to happen to Conner. The definition of a handcuff, it is handcuffing SZN.

Spencer Ware (KC at OAK, Owned in 6.5% of ESPN Leagues)

Here's another example of a handcuff scenario for Kareem Hunt, you're not actually going to deploy Ware unless Hunt goes down. We've seen him have success in the past with the Chiefs and in such an explosive offense now there's every chance for him to replicate that past success if he's pressed into action.

Rod Smith (DAL vs. NO, Owned in 0.7% of ESPN Leagues)

Wide Receivers:

Josh Reynolds (LAR at DET, Owned in 34% of ESPN Leagues)

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their bye week and they're rested and ready to keep on rolling along, specifically offensively. If you took my advice from last week then you already own Josh Reynolds but if you didn't and are looking for him now you may be in luck! Due to the bye, he's still only owned in about 34% of leagues so depending upon your waiver spot you may still be able to grab him sliding into the Cooper Kupp role.

