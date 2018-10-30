Welcome to Wavier Wire Tuesday, week nine edition.

The 2018 season is nearing the midway point and there are still many questions that you need answers to when it comes to your lineup. This week we continue with the dreaded bye weeks in the NFL and this is one of the two weeks this season where six teams are on a bye! The teams that are on a bye this week: Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

These six teams on a bye week will definitely test your fantasy teams depth, your savvy usage of the waiver wire and your foresight to the weeks ahead. There is plenty of talent within these six teams that you're going to have to replace in your lineup.

Now, it's time to see which players I'm targeting this week on your waiver wires, as we've talked about, the waiver wire when used correctly, can be a deadly weapon to the success of your season.

The choice is yours and yours alone. Choose wisely, my friends.

Running Backs:

Aaron Jones (GB at NE, Owned in 48% of ESPN Leagues)

I'm shocked that the name Aaron Jones qualifies for this list, STILL but nevertheless, we've got to put him on here because he is the clear cut number one back in Green Bay. Ty Montgomery has found himself in a bit of hot water and actually traded to the Baltimore Ravens after his kickoff gaffe and Jamaal Williams seems to be settling into a backup role with the Packers. Jones received 12 carries last week against the Los Angeles Rams and turned them into 86 yards with five of the 12 going for seven-plus yards, including a 33-yard touchdown run.

Ito Smith (ATL at WSH, Owned in 33% of ESPN Leagues)

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their bye week and with Devonta Freeman still on the shelf, Ito Smith should continue to see a share of the carries with Tevin Coleman. The rookie has been solid this year in an unexpected extended role, and he may be more available seeing as the Falcons are coming off of a bye with an owner thinking they could drop him and pick him back up, don't let them do that!

Wide Receivers:

DeVante Parker (MIA vs. NYJ, Owned in 22% of ESPN Leagues)

The man that seemed to be left for dead out in Miami, DeVante Parker has risen! This is mainly because a couple of the other wideouts had gone down with an injury and they finally had to give him a shot. I've always liked Parker from a talent standpoint so we'll see if he can make the most of his latest opportunity after a disappointing season last year. Last week you may have forgotten that he went off against the Houston Texans on Thursday night to the tune of six catches on nine targets for 134 yards. If you happen to be struggling at the skill position look for Parker to play to his first round draft selection potential from 2015.

Courtland Sutton (DEN vs. HOU, Owned in 12% of ESPN Leagues)

The Denver Broncos have essentially given up for this season with the trade of Demaryius Thomas and that means it's time for the young guns to step in and show what they've got. The Broncos have liked the abilities of Sutton and hope he turns out to be more of a sure-handed model of Thomas. Nevertheless, the 6'4" 216lb rookie has climbed up the Denver depth chart and should see an increase in targets moving forward, look to snag him off your waiver wires if you have the chance.

Kendrick Bourne (SF vs. OAK (Thurs.), Owned in 0.1% of ESPN Leagues)

I wouldn't be surprised in the least bit if you had to google this name because I may or may not have had to as well.... However, he's a second-year pro who saw a surprising uptick in production last week with Pierre Garcon out and Marquise Goodwin matched up with Patrick Peterson. Bourne actually led the team in targets (10), receptions (7), and yardage (71 yards), he seems to have surpassed rookie Dante Pettis (zero catches last week) and with a short turnaround it seems like Garcon probably won't be able to go again. In addition, he's got a pretty decent match up with the Oakland Raiders this week, if you need to go deep diving for a skill player Kendrick Bourne should be your target.

Tight End:

Jack Doyle (IND-BYE, Owned in 32% of ESPN Leagues)

Andrew Lucks most reliable target reentered the lineup in week 8 and he didn't miss a beat as he put up 16 fantasy points and from the tight end spot that is stellar. Doyle ended up snagging six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. I know it's hard to roster a player on a bye but if you can make some room for him I would grab him this week off the waiver wire and set yourself up for week 10 before other team owners are hip to the Doyle trip.

Best of luck in week nine!