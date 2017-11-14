Hallelujah, thank goodness!

You may be wondering why exactly I'm rejoicing, it's because this is our final week of bye weeks! That means, after week 11 we'll all have our full compliment of players to match-up and manipulate in order to defeat our weekly opponents. Mwhahaha.

Yes, I know we all feel like mad scientists when it comes to our fantasy football lineups. Attempting to concoct the optimal lineup based on numbers, projections, and match-ups. Sometimes you really just have to go with your gut and trust your intestinal fortitude when it comes to setting your lineup.

With that said, choose wisely and don't do anything to upset the fantasy football gods. I swear they're a real thing.

The following teams are on a bye this week:

Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

San Francisco 49er's

Let's get you some players to help your lineups out this week and moving forward.

Quarterback:

Blake Bortles (JAX, 15% Owned in ESPN Leagues)

We saw Bortles sling it 51 times this past Sunday and that's about 20 throws more than they probably want him to be making on a weekly basis. With all those throws, he was able to produce a double digit fantasy point effort this past week. That was against a solid Los Angeles Chargers defense and this week he'll be going up against a much softer Cleveland defense who is suseptable to the passing game. I don't think Bortles will throw it as much as he did in week 10 but with this match-up there is certainly room for potential as a bye week plug in.

Running Backs:

Jamaal Williams (GB, 3% Owned)

The Green Bay Packers running back carousel has been in full motion for much of this season. The team drafted three rookie backs this year which meant veteran Ty Montgomery would remain at the head of the class. However, when he sustained a rib injury that opened the door wide open for these talented rookies. The first crack was given to Jamaal Williams but he sustained an injury and then Aaron Jones was given the job. He was stellar for a couple weeks until he got injured in week 10, now we're back on Jamaal Williams who looked motivated to get another opportunity on Sunday. He was running with conviction, I think moving forward for the Packers he'll be the go to guy, and now is the time to grab him off the waiver wire.

Danny Woodhead (BAL, 39% Owned)

I see some of you jumped back on the Woodhead bandwagon last week but not enough. Now you're going to be stuck hoping someone with a high waiver claim doesn't grab him before you can because he's eligible to come off of IR this week. With the limited amount of play-makers this Baltimore Ravens offense has it's almost a sure bet that he'll easily find his way to Joe Flacco's heart if he plays. He's a must add for those of you in a PPR league.

Samaje Perine (WSH, 6% Owned)

The Washington Redskins backfield has been a mystery this season with Rob Kelley in and out of the lineup with injuries and 3rd down back Chris Thompson being more involved. Rookie Samaje Perine hasn't been very effective when he's gotten a chance to fill in earlier this season. However, with Kelley facing the very real possibility of a knee injury landing him on injured reserve for the rest of the season he'll get another shot at early down and goal line work. If you're in need of a runner who you know will get work and are dependent on touchdowns in a non PPR league you should look toward Perine.

Wide Receivers:

Corey Davis (TEN, 34% Owned)

Projections in fantasy football can prove crucial and if you believe in Davis like I do he may become a very valuable piece to your lineup down the stretch. He nearly had himself a touchdown last week and was targeted a team high ten times by quarterback Marcus Mariota, that's some real trust. Davis was out about two months with a hamstring injury but has been working his way back slowly but surely. What's the saying about the tortoise and the hare....

Jamison Crowder (WSH, 49% Owned)

Much like the ground game, the passing game has been a bit of a mystery for the Washington Redskins this season with two of Kirk Cousins most reliable targets moving on. Terrelle Pryor was supposed to be the big off-season acquisition but he's been a big time disappointment. The only reliable passing options for Cousins have been tight end Vernon Davis, Chris Thompson, and Jamison Crowder. Crowder saw 11 targets in which he caught four of them for a cool 76 yards last week. There's a 50-50 shot you can get him on your waiver wire but I feel as though he can be a guy that can help this week as well as down the stretch.

