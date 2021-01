This is as good as it gets, when it come to an ally-oop pass and dunk.

This is video of Andre Miller and Kenneth Faried of the Denver Nuggets combining on a tremendous pass and dunk during a game against the Houston Rockets.

Miller throws the pass from about three-fourths of the way down the court, which is impressive in it's own right, and then Feried finishes it off with the big time catch, and slam.