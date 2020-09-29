Fans Convinced Sean Payton Gave Referee Money During Game [VIDEO]

Did New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tip the referee on Sunday night?

Some fans on Twitter are convinced that Sean Payton gave money to an NFL referee during a recent game.

In the video below, you can see Payton hand something to the ref while having a brief discussion with him on the sideline. Now, I am not accusing Payton of paying the referee, but there does appear to be some sort of exchange here.

My guess here is Sean Payton may have given the ref a piece of gum. We all know that Sean Payton likes to chew his gum while working the sideline and perhaps the ref needed his own piece of gum too.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think. The Saints lost to the Packers 37-30 on Sunday Night Football this week.