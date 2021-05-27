Fans Brawl at Major League Baseball Game in Houston [VIDEO]

Twitter via Mayday5

A massive brawl broke out between Dodgers fans and Astros fans in Houston a few days ago.


I will never understand why fans have to fight at a sporting event. Sure, we all get passionate while cheering on our team(s), but to resort to violence just makes no sense to me.

One video does show a fan bleeding after this fight and he does appear to be injured in the stands of the stadium.

If you're not a baseball fan let me note here that Dodgers fans and Astros fans have been going at it in stadiums and online for over a year now. And it all stems from accusations that the Astros stole signs from other teams when they won the World Series.

Here are just a few videos of the fans fighting at the baseball game. By the way, please don't ever be these people.

 


